ABU DHABI - Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Vice Chairman of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), congratulated the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on start of commercial operations of Unit 2 at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mazrouei said the UAE has made significant progress towards confirming its international leadership in the field of environmentally-friendly energy, with the operation of the plant’s second reactor while commending the efforts of relevant teams.

He also pointed out that the UAE is achieving the objectives of the National Energy Strategy 2050, as part of its efforts to generate environmentally-friendly electricity.

The operation of the plant’s second reactor coincides with the country’s Golden Jubilee and the preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), he added, highlighting his pride in the UAE’s achievements and its ability to lead the peaceful nuclear power sector.

The UAE has a flexible strategy for the energy sector, in line with its future aspirations related to the sector’s sustainability and the country’s goal of addressing climate change, he further added.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the UAE, due to the directives of its leadership, is a distinguished model of producing environmentally-friendly power from sustainable sources, supporting its climate neutrality strategy. The commercial operation of Unit 2 will produce 2,800 megawatts of power and reduce some 11 million tonnes of emissions.