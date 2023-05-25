KEZAD Communities, a real estate investment company specializing in staff residential solutions, and Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES), a prominent energy efficiency capacity builder and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), have announced a collaboration agreement for energy efficiency projects in Abu Dhabi.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), and Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group. The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz A. Bawazeer, CEO of KEZAD Communities, and Khalid Mohammed Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADES.

This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to advance Abu Dhabi's Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalization Strategy 2030. The strategy sets targets of a 22 percent reduction in power consumption and a 32 percent reduction in water consumption.

The memorandum of understanding also aligns with the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2023, which promotes sustainable consumption patterns to minimize environmental impact.

Under the agreement, ADES will serve as the project developer, identifying opportunities to improve water and electricity consumption efficiency in facilities operated by KEZAD Communities. ADES will conduct assessments of current consumption patterns and provide a comprehensive study outlining recommendations for enhancing consumption efficiency, leading to tangible savings for KEZAD Communities.

This collaboration will drive the growth of the local energy services market, enabling organizations to future-proof their operations while delivering economic and environmental sustainability benefits to KEZAD Communities. Both parties reaffirm their commitment to supporting the UAE's National Net Zero by 2050 objectives through this alliance.

Abdulaziz A. Bawazeer, CEO of KEZAD Communities, said, “Sustainability has always been a major focus for KEZAD Group. As the premier developer and operator of staff residential accommodations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, we are keen to ensure that water and power consumption within the 40 staff accommodations we manage is efficient and sustainable. Our collaboration with ADES ensures that we not only understand the consumption patterns, but also have a clear plan in place for sustainable and efficient use of resources, while remaining environmentally friendly.”

Khalid Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADES, commented, "In the Year of Sustainability, we are thrilled to join forces with KEZAD Communities, a forward-thinking organisation that echoes our vision for a sustainable future. The MoU paves the way for ADES and KEZAD Communities to harness cutting-edge energy efficiency measures to reduce energy demand and, subsequently, mitigate greenhouse gas emissions."

The agreement outlines key areas of cooperation between ADES and KEZAD Communities, such as improving building retrofit operations by upgrading or optimising systems to boost water and electricity efficiency while lowering consumption.

The partnership will also focus on energy sustainability programmes, fostering energy efficiency initiatives, and devising strategies to optimise water and electricity consumption.

Additionally, both parties will work together to raise behavioural awareness and instill energy-saving habits among stakeholders, while actively facilitating the implementation of programs designed to achieve energy efficiency benchmarks and targets. This holistic approach will promote sustainable practices, optimize resource utilization, and contribute to a cleaner, greener future for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The signing of this agreement follows recent collaborative project unveilings between ADES and multiple Abu Dhabi government entities, demonstrating ADES's steadfast dedication to establishing strategic alliances that reinforce the United Arab Emirates' sustainability objectives. By joining forces with prominent stakeholders, ADES continues to play a pivotal role in propelling the expansion of the local energy services market and spearheading Abu Dhabi's progression towards a greener, more energy-efficient future.

KEZAD Communities, a KEZAD Group company, under the AD Ports Group’s Economic Cities & Free Zones, oversees more than 40 staff accommodations within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with more than 450,000 beds. The company recently completed its merger with Eskan Al Jamaee. With an equity value of approximately AED 7 billion, it is one of the largest such businesses in the UAE.