TotalEnergies' plant in Yemen is "preserved", the head of the French oil major said on Thursday, though it could take some six months to restart operations there.

"According to our assumptions, it could take six months to restart the plant," Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a call, noting that the energy giant was not part of political discussions.

Yemenis welcomed a nationwide U.N.-brokered ceasefire early this month, after seven years of conflict which has forced millions into hunger, poverty and homelessness.

