Egypt - Shell Lubricants Egypt (SLE) and the Egyptian Drilling Company (EDC) have renewed their strategic partnership with the signing of a five-year agreement that will see Shell remain the exclusive lubricant supplier for EDC’s fleet of 70 active rigs.

The renewal ceremony celebrated a partnership that has grown steadily since 2018, with the two companies working together to ensure operational efficiency and reliability across EDC’s drilling activities in Egypt and the wider region, SLE said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In addition to the continuity underpinning our partnership, this agreement reflects confidence in Shell’s ability to deliver solutions that matter,” said Haytham Yehia, Shell’s General Manager for the Middle East, Egypt, and Central Asia. “We are proud to stand beside a national champion like EDC and to dedicate our expertise to its rigs and teams through our advanced products and global expertise.”

Founded in 1976, EDC is Egypt’s largest drilling company, with operations extending across multiple countries in the Middle East and Africa.

“Our partnership with Shell has become an integral part of how we operate,” stated Wael Kharat, EDC’s General Manager of the Engineering Department. “Having a trusted, global partner that provides advanced technologies and technical expertise allows us to focus on our core mission, which is drilling safely and efficiently.”

Shell Lubricants has held its position as the number one global supplier of lubricants for 18 consecutive years. The company said its global research and development network delivers technologies tested in the most demanding environments, which translates into optimised equipment life and tailored lubrication solutions for EDC’s drilling operations.

The agreement also reflects Shell’s commitment to sustainability by applying smart lubrication systems and providing diagnostic and technical support for EDC’s equipment, the statement added.

