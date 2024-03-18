Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) issued 21,594 No Objection Certificates for new and existing projects in various areas and sectors in the city of Sharjah during the year 2023.

This comes as part of the authority's efforts to facilitate the procedures for licences and necessary approvals for project implementation. The certificates were issued for projects that requires connection, modification, or updation of electricity, water, gas, and fibre optic lines.

Ahmed Al Bass, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, explained that the authority has developed many of its services and transformed them into digital services as it received many requests for No Objection Certificates for new and existing projects, as well as initial inspection certificates for new projects.

He also mentioned that the authority issued 1,618 initial inspection certificates for new projects during the year 2023. These certificates are granted to projects after fulfilling all the technical specifications and safety requirements related to the project to avoid any problems or delays during the implementation.