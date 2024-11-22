Egypt - The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has sealed a partnership agreement with Orascom Industrial Zones to develop, market, and manage a 3.3-square-kilometer integrated industrial complex in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

The agreement, structured as a land usufruct contract with a revenue-sharing model, represents an investment of approximately EGP 12.87 billion.

The new complex will host diverse industrial and service facilities, including heavy and medium industries, as well as ready-to-operate factories, in collaboration with Orascom Industrial Zones

It is worth noting that Orascom Industrial Zones is a joint venture between Orascom Construction, in which it holds a 60.5% stake, and a consortium of financial companies and investors.

The new development builds on the successful model established in the first Sokhna Industrial Zone, which spans 10 square kilometers.

