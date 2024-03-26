Saudi Arabia-based steel pipes manufacturer East Pipes has bagged a contract worth SAR 230 million ($61.3 million) with the kingdom’s desalinated water producer Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

The 2.5-year contract is for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes to SWCC, according to a disclosure on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday.

With a production capacity of 11.5 million cubic metres per day, SWCC is the world’s largest producer of desalinated water.

East Pipes said the financial impact of the contract will be reflected later in the company’s financial statements.

SWCC is an independent government entity responsible for supplying water to the kingdom. It operates over 33 desalination plants and 139 purification facilities across the country.

