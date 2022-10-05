Riyadh – Arabian Pipes Company inked a contract worth nearly SAR 450 million with McDermott Arabia Company Limited (MACL) on 3 October 2022.

Under the 12-month agreement, the Saudi listed firm will supply MACL with steel pipes, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Arabian Pipes mentioned that the deal will reflect on its income statements during the third quarter (Q3) of 2023.

Last September, Arabian Pipes was awarded a SAR 155 million contract from Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to provide the latter with steel pipes.

