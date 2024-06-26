Saudi power procurement company (SPPC) has signed power purchase agreements for three new solar photovoltaic projects with ACWA Power Company and the Water & Electricity Holding Company Badeel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund and Aramco Power with a total capacity of 5,500 megawatts, the Saudi energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia will tender annually starting 2024 for new renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 20 gigawatts with the aim of reaching between 100 to 130 gigawatts by 2030, depending on the growth of electricity demand, the ministry said.

