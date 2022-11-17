Saudi Aramco plans to invest $7 billion, its biggest ever investment in South Korea, to develop a petrochemical steam cracker through its S-OIL affiliate as it ramps up its liquids to chemicals capacity to up to 4 million barrels per day.

The project, named Shaheen, will be one of the world's largest refinery-integrated petrochemical steam crackers, Aramco said in a statement on Thursday.

The new steam cracker in Lusan, which plans to use mixed feedstocks, will process by-products from crude processing, including naphtha and off-gas, to produce ethylene. The plant is also expected to produce propylene, butadiene and other basic chemicals. Upon completing the project, S-Oil's chemical yield could almost double in volume to 25%, the world’s biggest oil company said.

Aramco is a 63% shareholder of S-OIL, through its Aramco Overseas Company B.V. subsidiary.

The project is expected to start in 2023 and be completed by 2026.

Aramco President & CEO, Amin H. Nasser said the global petrochemical demand growth is set to accelerate, driven in part by rising consumption from Asia’s emerging economies.

"By further integrating refining and chemical processes through the first commercialization of Aramco’s thermal crude to chemicals technology, we aim to create a more efficient, competitive and sustainable platform for growth, while paving the way for further downstream expansion.”

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

