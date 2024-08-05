Saudi state oil giant Aramco has awarded a 107 million riyals ($28.5 million) contract to the Tadawul-listed Arabian Pipes Company to supply steel pipes.

The duration of the contract is 11 months, according to an exchange filing.

Arabian Pipes stated the financial impact of this contact will be reflected in the statements of the second and third quarter of 2025.

The deal comes months after Arabian Pipes signed a contract worth nearly SAR 108 million to supply steel pipes to Saudi Aramco on February 4.

Established in 1991, Arabian Pipes has a total current investment exceeding SAR 1.2 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com