QUITOL, India: Saudi Aramco is in investment discussions with companies in India, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"Hopefully we will see some announcements soon on investment in Indian companies," said Faisal Faqeer, senior vice-president, IK Liquids to Chemicals Development, Downstream, Saudi Aramco. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Goa; Writing by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by YP Rajesh)