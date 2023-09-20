CALGARY, Canada — Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman has inked a memorandum of understanding with Pedro Miras, president of the World Petroleum Council, outlining plans for Saudi Arabia to host the 25th edition of the conference in 2026.



The announcement comes after the organizing committee of the World Petroleum Conference accepted Saudi Arabia's bid to host and organize the 25th edition of the conference and its accompanying exhibition in Riyadh in 2026.



This significant decision was made during the Youth Conference organized by the World Petroleum Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan, last October.



Saudi Arabia's bid to host the conference received substantial international support, with the Ministry of Energy playing a pivotal role in the nomination process.



The World Petroleum Conference and its accompanying exhibition, held once every three years, are prominent global events that bring together countries and international organizations to foster cooperation across various energy sectors and address key challenges faced by this critical industry.



Consequently, these events draw considerable attention from experts, journalists, and the general public.



Established in 1933, the World Petroleum Council serves as the organizing body of the conference, providing a balanced platform for stakeholders from around the world to engage in discussions concerning the oil and gas sector.



The council's core focus is on harnessing scientific advancements within the oil and gas industries, facilitating technology transfer, and promoting the sustainable utilization of petroleum resources worldwide for the collective benefit.



Currently, Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Energy, is actively participating in the 24th edition of the World Petroleum Conference taking place in Calgary, Canada, from Sep. 17 to 21, 2023.

