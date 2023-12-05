DUBAI — Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir revealed that Saudi Arabia has so far allocated $188 billion to confront climate change. “We have launched more than 80 programs and committed almost $200 billion. We will continue to see what else we can do,” he said while addressing the dialogue session at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum 2023, which kicked off in Dubai on Monday on the sidelines of the “COP28” conference.



Al-Jubeir emphasized that the climate change discussion must include all relevant viewpoints. “It is important to have talks and not diktats on climate change. We are working on multiple projects to combat climate change, including carbon capture,” he said.



The Saudi minister continued: “I believe we can do a lot in terms of how we manage our lives and how we live, how we design our cities to reduce commuting time and to reduce pollution. I believe our approach has to be comprehensive, not just in specific areas, there is room for reducing waste.”



Referring to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious policies to confront climate challenge, Al-Jubeir said: “I believe we have the financial resources, I believe we are developing the political will in order to put in place ambitious policies and ambitious pathways towards achieving the objectives that we all aspire.”



The 3rd edition of the forum, being held under the slogan “From Ambition to Action,” is discussing critical sustainability, primarily energy transition, protecting the seas, and unlocking climate finance to enable climate action at the UN climate Summit. It also focuses on financing climate action activities, innovating clean energy solutions, in addition to protecting land and marine areas in the Kingdom

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).