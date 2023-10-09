RIYADH —Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and India’s Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh formalized a collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



The signing ceremony took place during the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2023, hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, in collaboration with the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.



The MoU signifies a broad-ranging partnership between the two countries, focusing on electrical interconnection, green/clean hydrogen, and supply chains.



In the realm of electrical interconnection, the agreement entails comprehensive cooperation in conducting necessary studies, facilitating electricity exchange during peak times, and addressing emergencies.



Both nations commit to co-developing projects related to green/clean hydrogen and renewable energy, leveraging their unique capabilities and adhering to applicable laws and regulations.



The collaboration also extends to the co-production of green/clean hydrogen, marking a significant stride towards harnessing environmentally friendly energy sources.



Both Saudi Arabia and India expressed their joint commitment to participating in renewable energy projects, further solidifying their dedication to a sustainable energy transition.



A key objective of the collaboration is to establish secure, reliable, and resilient supply chains for materials vital to the green/clean hydrogen and renewable energy sectors.



Both nations will work collaboratively to ensure the efficient flow of essential materials.



