DUBAI - Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Vladimir Ilyichev, expressed his appreciation to the UAE for the "brilliant" organisation of COP28, highlighting commending both the event's management and its substantive content.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the now-running COP28, he commended highlighted the Russian Ministry of Economic Development's active participation in the conference. Ilyichev further noted the growing acceptance of certain Russian approaches, specifically mentioning the initiative promoting the increase in increased nuclear energy utilisation.

He expressed optimism that the conference would provide a platform for Russia to share its insights and vision for achieving climate goals, while emphasising the importance of considering the national specificities circumstances and development priorities of participating countries.

Ilyichev also highlighted Russia's significant steps towards climate change mitigation and sustainability, reiterating the country's long-term low-emissions development strategy and the national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

He emphasised the ongoing efforts to improve energy efficiency across various economic sectors, citing the state programme "Energy Saving and Higher Energy Efficiency" aimed at reducing GDP energy intensity by 35% compared to 2019 levels.

"While each country bears the responsibility for of crafting its own national pathway towards a global balance of emissions balance and removals, we firmly believe that international cooperation is essential for the successful achievement of global and national climate goals," concluded Ilyichev.