MOSCOW - Iraqi Kurdistan and the federal government have managed to settle their oil disputes, which would allow Russian companies to restart their projects in the region, Russia's Energy Minister Serge Tsivilev said, TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

One of the companies, which suspended works in the region, was Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft. It halted some operations due to security reasons as it conducted works near the border with Syria.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Alexandra Hudson)