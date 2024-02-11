Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) has announced that it has been selected by QatarEnergy as the owner and operator of up to 25 conventional size Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers pursuant to Time Charter Parties to be entered into by affiliates of QatarEnergy and Nakilat.

QatarEnergy is an integrated energy company committed to the sustainable development of cleaner energy resources as part of the energy transition in the country and beyond.

The LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cu m, will be owned 100% by Nakilat and chartered to affiliates of QatarEnergy, said a statement from Nakilat.

These LNG carriers are scheduled for construction in Korean shipyards as part of QatarEnergy’s historic LNG Fleet Expansion Project, which is intended to cater for the LNG transportation requirements of the group’s LNG expansion projects as well as its fleet renewal requirements, it added.

