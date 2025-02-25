Qatar - Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company plans to invest QR2.5bn in capital expenditure over the next five years, Abdulla Yaaqob al-Hay, manager, Privatised Companies Affairs at QatarEnergy, said at the MPHC Annual General Assembly on Monday.



He said MPHC spent QR415mn in 2024 on maintenance, safety, and environmental projects, including its share in a new PVC plant (QR219mn last year).



The project is progressing as per the timetable for completion by second half of 2025, with a capacity of 350,000 tonnes per year.



Furthermore, in the petrochemical segment, capital expenditure for this year focused on several key projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability, while upholding the best standards for HSE.



In addition to adding value for shareholders and attracting investment opportunities, the Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with key stakeholders to develop a state-of-the-art salt production facility under QatarEnergy’s TAWTEEN localisation programme.



This facility will produce industrial and food-grade salt, ensuring Qatar’s self-sufficiency and supporting the local market. The Group is currently in the feasibility study phase and will announce progress in the future.



In 2024, MPHC maintained its excellent HSE record, receiving international certifications, improving process safety, and achieving 17 consecutive years without heat-stress incidents at some facilities.



MPHC, he said, remains committed to maintaining its position as a low-cost operator without compromising HSE standards.



In his opening remarks, Ahmad Saif al-Sulaiti, Chairman, MPHC said, “In 2024, uncertainty and oversupply challenges persisted, complicating margin evolution amid softened global demand. Energy and commodity prices decelerated as global supply was restored, easing supply chain bottlenecks and allowing producers to restart capacities. This added pressure on global markets and influenced price trajectories.



“Additionally, hawkish monetary policies to combat inflation led to high-interest rates, impacting global GDP, reducing consumer spending, and affecting demand for most commodities. Despite these hurdles, global downstream demand began to stabilise during the second half of the year.”



He noted the supply and demand environment were impacted by several factors throughout the year. Notably, the global economic environment presented challenges, particularly in the first half of the year, which constrained consumer purchasing power and softened demand.



Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, MPHC demonstrated resilience and agility, achieving commendable results throughout 2024, even with segmental shutdowns.



These turnarounds were essential to ensure the long-term reliability and efficiency of the assets, and maintaining the competitive edge in the market.



“Our dedication to HSE, product quality, and comprehensive employee safety remains unwavering, ensuring operational reliability in accordance with international standards,” al-Sulaiti said.



MPHC achieved a net profit of QR719mn in 2024 and recorded an earnings per share (EPS) of QR0.057.



Considering the current market projections in both the medium and short terms, as well as the company’s capital spending and operational programs, the Company's Board of Directors proposed a second half 2024 dividend distribution of QR377mn, equivalent to QR0.03 per share.



This brings the annual dividend distribution to QR0.057 per share for the full year. This dividend represents a 100% net earnings payout ratio.

Pratap John