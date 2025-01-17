MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) demonstrated its commitment to sustainable energy production by hosting a guided tour for Omani journalists, highlighting key projects within its concession area.

The visitors were given an overview of the Company’s operations and project impacts, as well as the opportunity to learn more about its drive to secure 30 per cent of its power needs from renewable sources by 2026 and 50 per cent by 2030.

During the visit, they explored the Amin Solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) project and the Nimr Reed Beds project, in the South of PDO’s Block 6 concession area. The media representatives also had the chance to question PDO decision makers and experts on the Company’s role in the Sultanate’s economic development and the global Energy Transition from fossil fuels.

PDO External Affairs, Communications and Social Investment Manager Mohammed al Ghareebi said: “It is our great pleasure to host this engagement with our esteemed local media partners. This visit has allowed us to highlight PDO’s pivotal role in the national economy, community development, and advancing technical excellence. It has also provided us with an opportunity to share insights into our core priorities and ongoing sustainability journey. By broadening the media awareness of our technical excellence and sustainability journey, we showcase and reinforce our commitment to human capital development, the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and our aspiration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050." In the morning, the reporters and influencers toured the Amin Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant, which generates 100 megawatts of electricity every day, enough to power 15,000 homes. The complex, the size of 480 football pitches, has led to an annual carbon dioxide emissions reduction of more than 225,000 tonnes, the equivalent of taking 23,000 cars off the road. It has also saved 95.5 million cubic metres of gas a year since it began commercial operations in 2020.

The group then paid a visit to the main control room at Nimr before touring the Nimr Water Treatment Plant. Each day, the project – the world’s largest constructed wetland - handles around 200,000 cubic metres of water from oil production, using reeds to filter out contaminants. It has become a vast habitat for more than 130 species of birds, fish and wildlife, while at the same time cutting PDO emissions and gas consumption.

