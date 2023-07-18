Muscat: Oman Oil Marketing Company announced its plan to add 14 new service stations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total of its stations in Saudi Arabia by the last quarter of 2023 to 26 stations.

The announcement of the expansion plan came on the sidelines of the signing of the memorandum of cooperation between Oman Oil Marketing Company and Excellence Fuel Company, a real estate investment and development company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Tariq bin Mohammed Al Junaidi, CEO of the Oman Oil Marketing Company, and Youssef bin Masoud Al Saedi, CEO of the company.

Jaber bin Mansour Al Wahaibi, General Manager of Strategic Planning, Business Development, International Retail, Marketing and Digital Transformation at Oman Oil Marketing Company, explained that the company seeks to provide services and products that go beyond refueling in all retail operations.

Al Wahaibi indicated that the company's method of work gives it unique competitive advantages, which enhances its position in the region and Saudi Arabia, which is one of the most important developing markets in the region, adding that the company aims to be among the top 5 fuel marketing companies in the GCC countries by 2027.

Youssef bin Masoud Al Saadi, CEO of Tamayuz Fuel Company, said:" The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing a rapid growth in the population and is characterized by its developing economy, which drives it to build and develop more service stations throughout the Kingdom. '

Al Saadi explained that cooperation with the Oman Oil Marketing Company will provide new job opportunities for local suppliers.

