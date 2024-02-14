DUBAI - Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), highlighted the significant role of nuclear energy in global electricity production, emphasising its growth trajectory and contribution to energy security.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the World Governments Summit (WGS), Grossi stated that nuclear energy currently constitutes approximately 12% of global electricity production. He underscored ongoing efforts to increase this share to between 20% and 25% in the next two decades, positioning nuclear energy as a stable and regulated component within the energy mix.

He emphasised that the sector is witnessing increasing commitment, noting that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) represented a qualitative leap in the nuclear sector in terms of confirming commitments and accelerating the pace of nuclear energy work alongside renewable sources. He noted that the industry has witnessed commitments from more than 20 countries to triple their current nuclear capacities.

He also commended the UAE for its prominent position in the nuclear energy sector, affirming its significance as a major contributor to the peaceful application of nuclear energy and as a trailblazer within the region.

The IAEA Director-General highlighted the long-standing relationship with the UAE since the inception of their collaboration in the nuclear energy sector. He emphasised the importance of legal, political, technological, and institutional factors crucial for capacity building. This collaboration stands as an exemplary model, demonstrating the integration of the UAE's nuclear sector into the broader energy mix.

He highlighted the UAE's remarkable achievement in swiftly establishing essential capacities and institutional frameworks through collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Currently, nuclear energy constitutes 25% of the country's total energy consumption, with plans underway to expand this capacity even further.

He added, "I foresee a promising future marked by increased nuclear energy utilisation not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt."

Additionally, Grossi highlighted the importance of gatherings like WGS for assessing global challenges and shaping future strategies, saying, "So for the IAEA, for the International Energy Agency, it is crucial to be here to showcase a contribution that nuclear energy and nuclear technology are bringing to the table in terms of their mitigation of global warming and the adaptation of the economies to this new situation."