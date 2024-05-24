The Board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) convened and reviewed the latest status of operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), the FANR’s regulatory oversight activities that have been implemented at the BNPP as part of FANR’s Annual inspection Plan for 2024 to ensure that the performance of Nawah Energy Company, the BNPP’s operator, complies with all regulatory requirements.

Updates were provided on maintenance and refuelling outage plans for units 1, 2, and 3, which are planned for this year and next year. The board also discussed the progress regarding the various tests carried out at unit 4 in preparation for its commercial operation, which is expected this year.

Meanwhile, board members approved a revised Regulation on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and Nuclear Facilities and Cyber Security (FANR-REG-08), which will be issued as ‘Version 2’ of FANR-REG-08.

The regulation outlines requirements for physical protection and cyber security requirements for nuclear facilities, transport of nuclear material within the UAE and also includes requirements for those planning development and/ or deployment of advanced nuclear technologies in the UAE.

The Board of Management also approved several agreements that will be signed with international stakeholders, such as an implementing arrangement with the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety on technical information exchange and cooperation in nuclear safety and power plant operations oversight; a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Ltd on dosimetry and environmental monitoring, as well as an agreement with the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Operational Experience, Degradation and Ageing Programme (CODAP), phase 5 (2024-2026), covering research and development matters in nuclear safety.