TOKYO - Japan's imports of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates increased significantly in March 2022, reaching 34.11 million barrels, or 38.3% of the total, compared to 24.67 million barrels, or 31.4% in February, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, that belong to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

This puts the UAE on the top of crude oil providers and at a crucial importance for the Japanese energy needs.

Japan's total oil imports in March amounted to 89.15 million barrels, compared to 78.51 million barrels in February.

The mentioned figures represent the quantities of oil that reached Japanese refineries, storage tanks and warehouses. The Asian nation uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.