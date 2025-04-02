Riyadh – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), recently received two major supply orders for the Rumah-1 and Al-Nairyah-1 Independent Power Plant (IPP) projects in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

The orders are in cooperation with Doosan Enerbility Company, under which Mitsubishi Power will supply six state-of-the-art M501JAC gas turbines, generators, and auxiliary equipment for the project which is believed to play a main role in supporting the Kingdom’s energy transition.

President of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at Mitsubishi Power, Khalid Salem, said: “We are proud to partner with SEC, ACWA Power, KEPCO, and Doosan Enerbility on this landmark project, which underscores our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure.”

The Rumah-1 and Al-Nairyah-1 power plants are located in the central and eastern regions of Saudi Arabia and will be developed by a consortium comprising the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), ACWA Power Company, and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

Salem added: “As the Kingdom continues its ambitious journey towards increasing the share of renewable energy in its grid, the Rumah1 and Al-Nairyah-1 plants will serve as cornerstones in ensuring grid stability and reliable power generation.”

He elaborated: “This collaboration not only strengthens our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, hydrogenready solutions but also marks a significant step forward in supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its broader ambition for a sustainable, low-carbon energy future.”

The power plants will deliver a combined 3.6 gigawatt (GW), accounting for nearly 2.5% of the national grid’s capacity.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia’s energy mix plan aims to integrate renewable energy and natural gas to each account for 50% of the Kingdom’s electricity generation by 2030. These projects are also a key part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which seeks to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 or earlier, using a circular carbon economy approach.

Mitsubishi Power began operations in Saudi Arabia with its first supply of boilers to Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) in Abqaiq in the 1960s.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher