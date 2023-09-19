The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has partnered with Shell to develop the UAE Scenarios Sketch, which provides possible narratives for the UAE’s energy transition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 on a sector-by-sector basis.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “Under the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE is keen to develop clear pathways for its transition to clean energy to achieve its net-zero commitment by 2050.

The UAE Scenarios Sketch could serve as a vital guiding tool for all stakeholders to utilize as needed while transitioning to a clean and sustainable energy system. It is in line with the UAE’s drive to diversify its energy sources, increase reliance on clean energy, and enhance energy efficiency.”

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, “The sketch provides data-backed scenarios that identify key areas that we must focus on and take forward with our stakeholders to reach net zero by 2050.

It strikes a balance between meeting the rising energy demand and decarbonizing the energy sector through leveraging emerging clean technologies. We, in the UAE, have set ambitious energy and climate targets and we will harness the power of innovation and partnerships to achieve them.”

For his part, Ali Al Janabi, Country Chair of Shell UAE and Iraq, said, “This collaboration with MoEI reaffirmed the UAE’s determination to meet its net zero by 2050 goal, and the role everyone can play to achieve this. Getting there will involve heavy planning for what the energy systems of tomorrow may look like, based on decisions taken today. And the Sketch can be one of the tools that enable that planning.”