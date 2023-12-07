UAE – Masdar, known as Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, signed a joint development deal with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to develop a green hydrogen plant.

The two parties will join forces to create a 1 gigawatt (GW) wind project, with a battery energy storage system (BESS), according to a press release.

The green hydrogen project will be established near the Port of Aqaba to produce the most cost-competitive hydrogen, using desalinated seawater and renewable power.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: "With substantial wind and solar resources that can be used to generate large amounts of renewable energy, and produce cost-competitive green hydrogen and green fuels, Jordan has the potential to become a global powerhouse in the green energy transition."

Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Jordan’s Minister of Energy, highlighted that the partnership will top the ministry's priorities and the Economic Modernization Vision (2023-2033).

The joint project comes as a part of Jordan's initiatives to transition towards the use of clean energy as it aims to achieve net zero.

Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and partnered in projects in over 40 nations across six continents. Its worldwide portfolio of investments has a combined value of more than $30 billion.

The UAE-based company recently joined an EUR 11 billion investment into the UK’s renewable energy sector.

