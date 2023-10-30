India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) - has secured large power infrastructure orders - valued in the range of Rs25 billion to Rs50 billion ($301 million to $602 million) - from its prime GCC markets.

Unveiling the details, L&T said its key PT&D Business has bagged an order from Saudi Arabia for turnkey construction of a 380kV substation with associated overhead transmission lines in addition to a major order from Kuwait for construction of 5 substations to provide reliable and efficient power supply to an upcoming residential city.

Additional orders have been won in ongoing substation orders in Qatar, said L&T in its statement.

In a significant breakthrough, L&T said its unit has snapped up an order in Malaysia, in a consortium, to establish a 275kV underground cable system to double the power transmission capacity in the existing network.

The PT&D unit has also clinched similar orders in India at Chhattisgarh, where it will establish 400kV and 220kV transmission lines to help relieve the congestion in the state’s electricity transmission grid.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $23 billion in revenue. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

