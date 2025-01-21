Kuwait: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) today announced a major hydrocarbon discovery at Al-Jlaiaa offshore field within Kuwaiti territorial waters.



According to a company statement from the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), tests on the exploration well (Al-Jlaiaa 2) yielded promising results.

The field spans over 74 square kilometres and is estimated to hold approximately 800 million barrels of medium-density oil, free of hydrogen sulfide and low carbon dioxide levels, and 600 billion standard cubic feet of associated gas, equivalent to 950 million barrels of oil equivalent.



This discovery represents a significant milestone for Kuwait's hydrocarbon resources, enhancing the potential for further discoveries in the Upper Cretaceous age within the marine and adjacent regions.

This discovery underscores the success of KOC's marine exploration project.

The Al-Jlaiaa field is the second marine field discovered under the current exploration plan, following the discovery of the Al-Nokhatha field in July 2024.