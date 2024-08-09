Kuwait - According to informed sources, the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is currently improving the units at its Jurassic facilities to operate at full capacity while continuing with the Jurassic drilling operations.

The company aims to raise the production capacity of non-associated gas from 570 million cubic feet to nearly one billion cubic feet per day in the coming years, thereby reducing Kuwait’s dependence on gas imports.

This goal has seen progress, with the company achieving an increase in non-associated gas production to over 600 million cubic feet per day in early 2024.

The commissioning of Jurassic 4 and 5 in late 2023 and early 2024 has contributed to an additional production of approximately 150 million cubic feet per day in non-associated gas processing for the company.

The sources said KOC has developed a well thought- out plan to improve all oil and gas production mechanisms by relying on the latest digital technology that raises production to its full capacity.

They indicated that KOC relies on implementing several advanced programs in the field of drilling to increase the capacity and improve the performance of the oil reservoirs that are discovered, which contributes to increasing the company’s production of crude oil.

