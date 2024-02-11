Kanoo Energy, a division of Kanoo Industrial & Energy and a leading force in engineered solutions for the energy industry, is gearing up for its third consecutive appearance at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC 2024).

A major player in the region, Kanoo Energy said it believes in contributing to the event by highlighting the value chain and maximising asset potential and unveiling of new avenues for the industry.

Founded in 2005, the IPTC is a flagship multidisciplinary technical event in the Eastern Hemisphere which will be held from February 12 to 14 in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The scope of the conference programme and associated industry activities address technology and relevant industry issues that challenge industry specialists and management around the world.

Commenting on Kanoo Energy’s commitment towards the growing energy industry, Ali Abdulla Kanoo, the Deputy Chairman, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo and President of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, said: "Kanoo Energy has been a driving force in delivering engineered solutions for over two decades. Our commitment to sustainable, smart engineering and compliance with international standards positions us as leaders in the energy industry, specifically in the GCC."

"Furthermore, aligning with the Kingdom’s Localization initiative we remain dedicated to advancing the sector through innovation and collaborative excellence," he stated.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, Kanoo significantly contributes to the region’s localization initiatives, thus, enhancing and empowering the Saudi workforce by bringing additional value.

This year's IPTC marks a momentous occasion for Kanoo Energy, not only for its longstanding participation but also for its unwavering commitment to driving positive change, he added.

With a prime focus on environment and sustainability solutions, localised manufacturing, enhanced services and products, Kanoo Energy has partnered with top global majors including Carbon Clean, CorrosionRadar, Geospatial Insight, Adage, Imaginarium, Doble, Straton, RTR, Evident, Woodward, Grandperspective, Regal Rexnord and 3M.

Kanoo Energy KSA had recently sealed a partnership agreement with Germany-based SICK, a global manufacturer of sensors and sensor solutions for industrial applications.

A significant milestone for the group, this collaboration will see Kanoo Energy embark upon manufacturing flare gas flowmeters locally in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Adage Automation Private Limited entered into a partnership with Kanoo Energy for local manufacturing and services of Process Gas Analytical Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Analyzer Shelters & HVAC in KSA.

Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, Vice President, Kanoo Industrial and Energy, said: “By empowering the workforce in Saudi Arabia, Kanoo Energy continues to add value to our esteemed customers in the kingdom. As we participate in IPTC 2024, showcasing the latest technologies and best practices, we believe in contributing to the event by highlighting the value chain and maximizing asset potential, unveiling new avenues for the industry."

On Kanoo Energy’s focus for IPTC 2024, Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo Industrial and Energy, said: "This year we are delighted to bring 12 of our valuable partners to IPTC 2024 including the recently signed partners such as Adage and SICK."

"We believe together we combine expertise across various sectors, including environment and sustainability solutions, localized manufacturing, enhanced in-house Services, engineered products and height safety, solidifying our commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry," noted Tripathy.

"With its range of cutting-edge technology, Kanoo Energy has attracted international and local specialist partners and innovators to implement solutions that will enable the industry in the GCC to move towards a sustainable future," he added.

Kanoo Energy has called upon top industry professionals to visit its booth at IPTC 2024 and join their journey of groundbreaking solutions, explore their pioneering technologies and connect with thought leaders and be part of a dynamic knowledge-sharing experience designed to drive the energy industry.

