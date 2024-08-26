AMMAN - Jordan is set to complete the second phase of its electrical connection project with Iraq by the first quarter of 2025, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' 2023 Annual Report.

According to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the project is progressing on schedule, marking a significant milestone in enhancing regional energy cooperation.

The report, released on Sunday, detailed the ongoing civil and engineering work, including the supply of essential materials, circuit breakers, transformers, and related equipment. The implementation of the 400 kV electrical transmission line is also underway.

The project's second phase focuses on supplying electricity to the Al-Qa'im region in Iraq. The connection, once complete, will deliver between 150 and 200 megawatts (MW) at 400 kV.

This will be facilitated through constructing a 330 kV transmission line and completing the 132/400 kV Al-Qa'im substation on the Iraqi side and the 33/132/400 kV Al-Risha substation on the Jordanian side.

The first phase of the Jordan-Iraq electrical connection, which became operational in the first quarter of 2024, involved supplying the Al-Rutbah region in Iraq with 40 MW at 132 kV, following the construction of a 150-kilometre transmission line on the Iraqi side.