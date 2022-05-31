Saudi Arabia - Japanese engineering group JGC Holdings has announced that its Saudi subsidiary, JGC Arabia, has been awarded a contract by Saudi oil giant Aramco to carry out engineering and construction work for its key processing facilities within Zuluf field, a giant offshore oil field located in the Arabian Gulf, approximately 240km north of Dhahran.

A key regional player, JGC Holdings which operates the overseas engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business of the JGC Group, said it will be jointly working with JGC Arabia on the Zuluf AH Increment Central Processing Facilities.

Saudi Aramco is promoting the Zuluf Arab Heavy Development Program to meet growing global energy demand and is planning to increase production based on an additional 600 MBCD of AH crude, stated JGC Holdings Corporation Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Masayuki Sato in the presence of JGC Corporation Representative Director and President Farhan Mujib.

"We have received the orders for the construction projects for the core onshore GOSP and Utility Facilities including Water Injection Facilities," said Sato.

"Going forward, the JGC Group will continue to aim to win orders for projects planned by Saudi Aramco, in bid to boost job creation and facilitate technology transfer to many Saudi citizens through the execution of such projects, thereby contributing to the further development of Saudi Arabia," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).