Baghdad: Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met in Baghdad on Sunday with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, to discuss the possibility of importing gas from Turkiye to cover the needs of the power generation plants in Iraq and ways to enhance cooperation in this field.

In a statement, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that both sides deliberated on issues related to electricity, natural gas, and oil, in addition to advancing cooperation in the energy sector to meet the needs of the two countries.

Both ministers concurred in doubling down on the quantity of electricity Turkiye will provide to Iraq to meet a portion of the needs of the Kurdistan Region and the city of Mosul.

In addition, the two ministers discussed the renewal of the Ceyhan pipeline agreement for the transportation of oil, underscoring the possibility of extending it southward to boost Iraq’s oil export capacities and facilitate its delivery to European markets.

They also affirmed the importance of maintaining ongoing coordination and joint follow-up on issues of mutual concern, as the two ministers earlier agreed on increasing the transmission capacity through the Iraq–Turkiye interconnection line to 600 megawatts.

Last June, the two countries operated the joint electrical interconnection line (Kisk–Cizre, 400 kV), which currently supplies Iraq with 300 megawatts.

