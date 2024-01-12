India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a deal to explore establishing grid connectivity between the two countries, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

The deal is part of four MoUs signed between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, state-run Press Trust of India reported, citing Kwatra.

One of the pacts is on renewable energy, which includes green hydrogen and solar energy, he added.

“There is an inherent thought of possible grid connectivity between India and the UAE in that space,” he added without giving further details.

In September 2023, Minister of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said that the UAE is interested in having such connectivity with India, which will be subsea.

