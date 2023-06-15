Spanish utility Iberdrola SA has won planning permission to begin construction of a 100-MW captive solar photovoltaic plant in Spain with an investment of 70 million euros ($76 million), on behalf of Saudi Arabian chemicals company SABIC.

Through a power purchase agreement (PPA), it will provide green electricity for the next 25 years to SABIC, which operates a polycarbonate facility there, the Spanish company said in a statement on Thursday.

The solar plant will allow SABIC customers in markets including the automotive and construction sectors access to 100% renewable electricity produced polycarbonate solutions.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

