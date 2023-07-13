GHD, a leading global professional services firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI), a Japanese think tank, to pursue future energy opportunities in the Middle East.

GHD and MRI will jointly focus on key areas such as public policy, technical consulting, engineering, and environmental solutions. By pooling their resources, knowledge, and experience, the two organisations aim to leverage synergies to help meet regional and local energy transition demands.

The partnership with MRI aligns well with GHD's global growth strategy, positioning the company for commercial growth in the regional market while also opening doors to new opportunities that place a focus on the drive to realise a net zero future.

Recognised advisor

With a presence in the Middle East for over 20 years, GHD is a recognised advisor in the region, providing integrated multi-disciplinary services to clients operating across sectors such as Energy & Resources, Environment, Property & Buildings, Transportation, and Water.

With a 300-strong team backed by a global network of over 11,000 talented professionals. GHD has already worked on a number of landmark energy transition projects in the region, including and the development of the national hydrogen strategy in the UAE, and a study for MRI on the business environment of Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Middle East.

Tom Foley, Future Energy Executive Director EMEA at GHD said: "Through our strategic partnership with MRI, we are combining GHD’s local expertise and technical resources and MRI’s wealth of national level policy making and capacity building experience, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities by offering clients innovative and sustainable solutions that address the region’s most pressing energy transition challenges.”

Takashi Endo, General Manager of Middle East Regional Office at Mitsubishi Research Institute, said: “The Middle East is a key region that will have a tremendous impact on energy security and the net zero challenge in Asia and around the world. MRI looks forward to working with GHD in this important region to provide clients with viable solutions backed by policy, business, and technical expertise.

