Global technology major GE Gas Power has announced that it has completed the maintenance work, including major overhauls, on two gas turbines at Khor Al Zubair power plant in Iraq, thus supporting Iraqi Ministry of Electricity (MoE) in boosting power generation ahead of peak summer demand in addition to improving overall units’ efficiency and performance.

These two gas turbines at Khor Al Zubair have a total capacity of 200MW, stated GE in a statement.

The utility major also completed the servicing of 100MW gas turbine unit at Shatt Al Basra power plant, following a thorough inspection and replacement of major gas turbine components.

Also GE and MoE teams have serviced and upgraded a total capacity of 1400 MW through several gas turbine service and projects across the country in the first half of this year.

According to GE Gas Power, key projects included Al Khairat Power Plant, where maintenance work on six gas turbines with a total capacity of 600MW was conducted by ministry teams, with technical and engineering support, and spare parts, from the group. Additionally, GE teams concluded work on a 100MW gas turbine at the same power plant.

While at Al Quds Power Plant, GE and MoE teams upgraded two gas turbines with a total capacity of 200 MW, stated the company.

Furthermore, GE completed an Advanced Gas Path (AGP) technology upgrade on 200MW gas turbines at Nineveh Power Plant improving output, efficiency and availability while reducing fuel consumption, it added.

Ahmed Musa of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, said: "Our maintenance and technical teams have been working around the clock since the beginning of the year to ensure the execution of these necessary maintenance and upgrade projects on time and ensure the readiness of these units as we enter the peak demand season."

"The Ministry’s strategy focuses on a set of priorities, including regular maintenance of operating units to ensure optimal performance and stability, especially during summer," stated Musa.

Fadi Taboush, the Executive Director of Services and Maintenance for Iraq at GE, said: "We work closely with the MoE to provide critical maintenance and upgrades to our gas turbines, reflecting GE’s ongoing and long-term commitment to supporting the ministry in expanding the availability and reliability of electricity supply in the country."

“With Iraqi professionals comprising up to 90% of our technical and engineering teams in the country, we understand deeply how this work supports our communities and the broader economic growth of the country,” explained Taboush.

“We also provide extensive training to MoE personnel, helping enable projects such as the Ministry-led maintenance work at the Khairat power station. In this context, we have hosted more than 150 MoE employees for safety trainings and workshops,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).