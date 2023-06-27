Oman's leading construction company Galfar has announced that it has secured a key contract from OQ Exploration and Production for Bisat Permanent Power Supply Project at Block 60 concession area.

The Bisat oil field, which is operated by the parent company OQ is one of its most important oilfield projects in the upstream sector.

As per the contract worth RO29 million ($75 million), Galfar will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the Bisat project

The entire work will be completed in 29 months, stated Galfar in its statement.

Oman's global integrated energy firm OQ said the Bisat field, which is located at Abu Tubul, utilises cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions to enhance the long-term sustainability of the resources and operations and maximise the revenues and return on investment.

