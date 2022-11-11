Oman-based Galfar Engineering & Contracting has announced that its JV with Catering & Supplies Company has been awarded a RO32 million ($83.1 million) contract by Shell Development Oman for the construction of the field operating base in (Block 10).

A major player in the region, Galfar Engineering & Contracting is engaged in the provision of engineering, contracting, and construction services.

The scope of work includes design and build and operation of the field operating base, said the Omani company in a statement.

Work is set to begin soon on the Shell (Block 10) project and will be completed within a one-year period, it added.

In another development, Galfar said it has, along with its key subsidiary Aspire Readymix, begun work on the first 3D-printed building for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

Aspire Readymix had contributed immensely to the R&D and execution of the print ink used in the building, it added.

