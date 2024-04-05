France will unveil advanced energy solutions at the Middle East Energy Exhibition (MEE), where 23 French electrical equipment manufacturers, adept at tackling the region's energy challenges, will take part.

France’s 2030 investment plan is a beacon of its commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions on a global scale. With €54 billion ($58.5 billion) earmarked for sector-wide decarbonisation, the plan is particularly resonant with the energy themes of the exhibition. Of this, €8 billion is specifically injected into the energy sector to foster the development of small nuclear reactors and green hydrogen projects, aligning with the global energy transition trends showcased at MEE.

“By participating in Middle East Energy 2024, France showcases its proficiency in the energy sector while also underscoring its comprehensive dedication to sustainability, innovation, and advanced technology. This commitment marks a step towards a future that is both greener and more sustainable. France’s presence in the Middle East contributes meaningly to the growing demands for energy and the region’s sustainable and innovative future," explained Axel Baroux, Managing Director of Business France Middle East.

Sustainable transport

The transportation sector's €4 billion investment in creating electric and hybrid vehicles, alongside low-carbon aircraft, mirrors the innovative energy solutions presented at the exhibition, reinforcing France's leadership in sustainable transport.

This financial commitment is expected to considerably lower greenhouse gas emissions, targeting a 35% reduction in the industrial sector from 2015 levels, and pave the way for a 40% decrease in energy consumption through efficient building renovations and increased heat pump production.

These concerted efforts, set to be highlighted at the Middle East Energy 2024, exemplify France's proactive role in shaping a carbon-neutral future, showcasing the nation's significant strides towards achieving a more sustainable and energy-efficient global ecosystem.

French prowess in the UAE

France, known globally for its research & development expertise and a rich landscape of SMEs and ETIs, remains a key contributor to the energy sector. Leading companies such as Schneider Electric, EDF, ENEDIS, Engie, Veolia, and TotalEnergies Solar epitomise this leadership. The French Pavilion at the Middle East Energy 2024 embodies this commitment, showcasing comprehensive solutions spanning smart grid technologies, renewable energy integration, and advanced energy storage systems.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).