PARIS - France is actively participating in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, which kicked off earlier today in Dubai, bringing together officials, decision-makers, thought leaders, and experts in various fields, including trade, industry, investment, and economics.

During the summit's dynamic discussions, France aims to spotlight its diverse experiences across different sectors, leveraging the event as a global platform for sharing insights. The focus is on unveiling economic policies geared towards fortifying the private sector. This includes highlighting its incentives, regulatory frameworks, and promising opportunities to attract investments and spur entrepreneurial endeavours across different regions of the country.

Key themes highlighted by France encompass ambitious targets, such as doubling renewable energy production by 2035 and achieving carbon neutrality in solar and wind energy by 2050.

The French government is conducting auctions for solar, wind, and hydroelectric projects to increase renewable electricity production to between 140 and 175 gigawatts by 2035, compared to 63.5 gigawatts last year. Additionally, France seeks to increase the use of biogas, synthetic fuel, and hydrogen.

France also plans to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations and renovate homes to make them more energy-efficient. France produces significant amounts of renewable energy, totalling 50.5 gigawatts, ranking third among EU member states after Germany and Italy.

During the summit's discussions on artificial intelligence (AI), France is presenting its experiences in this field as a European leader in innovating AI models, with the government supporting both public and private sector entities to foster innovation and regulate the sector.

Additionally, Paris aims to establish a global framework on AI, hoping to achieve this through the Group of Seven (G7) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), whose Secretary-General participates in the World Government Summit in Dubai.