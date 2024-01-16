Riyadh: The Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) announced the commencement of its first fast-charge station operations for electric vehicles in Riyadh city on Monday.



The station features two high-voltage quick chargers, each with a capacity exceeding 100 KW, allowing up to four vehicles to charge simultaneously.



The CEO of EVIQ, Mohammad Baker Gazzaz expressed the company’s determination to install over 5,000 fast chargers in 1,000 locations across the Kingdom by 2030.



EVIQ, a joint-venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge electric vehicle charging technology in a timely manner, Gazzaz added.