DUBAI - Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has outlined its strategic approach to support the UAE in achieving the objectives of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, emphasising its unique position in the water industry as the only utility in the UAE with fully Reverse Osmosis (RO) based production.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in February, addresses global water scarcity.

This initiative is part of the UAE's broader effort to manage water resources sustainably and aims to drive investment, accelerate technological innovation, enhance international cooperation, and raise awareness of the severity of water scarcity.

EtihadWE boasts a significant RO production capacity at facilities like NAQA’A, Ghalila, and Zawrah, totaling approximately 190 Million Imperial Gallons per Day (MIGD). RO technology, known for being more energy-efficient than thermal desalination, plays a crucial role in EtihadWE's strategy to support sustainable water use.

In recent years, EtihadWE has invested over AED2 billion in enhancing its transmission and storage capabilities, notably through projects like the Khuraijah Water Distribution Center (WDC), one of the largest in the region with 9 x 20 MIG of storage. This investment significantly contributes to the UAE's Water Security Strategy.

To reduce Non-Revenue Water (NRW), which refers to water lost before it reaches the customer due to leaks and metering inaccuracies, EtihadWE is implementing a comprehensive strategy involving network rehabilitation, district metering establishment, and advanced acoustic inspection using smart ball technology and data loggers.

This approach, supported by awareness campaigns and the finalisation of a smart metering strategy, underscores EtihadWE's commitment to reducing water losses and enhancing efficiency.

The launch of the water Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) project marks a significant step in optimising operations, focusing on reducing pumping costs and electricity usage, thereby contributing to the reduction of overall water losses. SCADA is a system utilised for remote control and monitoring of industrial processes.

Yousif Ahmad Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said, “Innovation underpins our roadmap to combat water scarcity. By leveraging new technologies and our unique RO capabilities, we are taking significant steps to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of our operations. EtihadWE's ongoing efforts also include community engagement through programmes like 'Lel Khair Norashid' in Water, which emphasise water conservation and sustainable usage among the populace."

Al Ali concluded, “Through our initiatives, we are not only improving water reliability and security but also reinforcing the UAE's leadership in sustainable water management. Our work aligns with the national vision and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”