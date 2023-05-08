The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) has signed three agreements with the Nuclear Power Operations Research Institute, the China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas and the China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation.

China has 56 nuclear energy plants in operation, with a further 20 units under construction. China has recently announced a programme to invest $440 billion to build a further 150 reactors over the next 15 years to boost their energy security and energy sustainability.

The MoU signings were attended by Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Enec.

Operations and maintenance

The MoUs with the Nuclear Power Operations Research Institute and the China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas were signed by Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director for Fuel Procurement and Analysis at Enec and the Chinese counterparts. The first MoU will focus on possible collaboration between the two parties in nuclear energy operations and maintenance. Whilst the second MoU will focus on cooperation in the field of high temperature gas-cooled reactors.

The MoU with the China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation was signed by Dr Mohamed Chookah, Nuclear Fuel Management Vice President at Enec and will focus on possible collaboration in nuclear fuel supply and investment.

Al Hammadi met senior officials from the organisations, who presented their business plans to discuss opportunities for future collaboration.

During the visit, Al Hammadi, who became President of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) in October 2022 met with senior staff of the WANO Shanghai branch office to meet the teams there and receive updates on their latest activities. WANO includes more than 120 members responsible for operating more than 430 nuclear energy reactors across 30 countries around the world.

Enec is responsible for the development of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the Arab World’s first operational nuclear energy plant. Barakah is a successful global benchmark for other nations looking to diversify their energy portfolio during a time of international energy crises, with three units of Barakah delivered in three consecutive years, generating up to 4,200 MW of baseload, reliable, clean electricity 24/7.

