Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, today announced the launch of 2 kg and 11 kg Marine LPG Composite Cylinders, the very first in the UAE, which will elevate the sailing and marine lifestyle experience. The Marine LPG Composite Cylinder was launched during the Dubai International Boat Show running until 3rd March at Dubai Harbour.

The launch of the Marine LPG Composite Cylinder comes as part of ENOC Group’s consistent efforts to provide customers with the latest technology and innovation in the LPG industry. With guaranteed safety and durability, the innovative cylinders feature a special marine regulator crafted from high-grade materials with insulation against water and salinity, and 75 mbar Pressure Relief Valve as well as a robust design with a quality rubber diaphragm.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “Maritime plays an important role in UAE society and culture, and the introduction of the all-new Marine LPG Composite Cylinder demonstrates ENOC Group's dedication to meeting the country's highest environmental, health, and safety standards. We are confident that the successful launch of this lightweight marine cylinders, the first in the UAE, will boost user confidence and improve users' maritime lifestyle.”

Lightweight and portable, the new Marine LPG Composite Cylinders features a premium LPG Hose crafted from robust mesh-rein forced rubber with 8mm thickness, ensuring customers’ safety at sea.

In 2017, Emirates Gas announced the launch of the first generation of the LPG Composite Cylinders the UAE, while last year the company introduced the new generation of the cylinders in two sizes 11kgs and 16kgs. This comes as part of ENOC Group’s consistent efforts to provide customers with the latest technology and innovation in the LPG industry. Light in weight and durable in nature, the LPG Composite Cylinders are also translucent enabling customers to know the level of product in the cylinder as it goes down thereby alerting them to book refills on time.

As part of their efforts to prevent the distribution of unauthorised LPG cylinders, Emirates Gas urges customers to purchase cylinders only from authorised distributors and to request a valid VAT invoice as per the UAE government regulations. Authorised distributors follow strict safety practices when handling LPG cylinders, which requires thorough inspection, specialised testing, and maintenance before every filling. By following these standard safety procedures, Emirates Gas ensures customers receive LPG cylinders that are safe to use.