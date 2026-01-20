Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat) and Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured framework for cooperation and to identify and develop new business opportunities within the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry sector.

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer, Emarat, said, “This MoU reflects a UAE-first approach to building a more resilient and future-ready LPG gas ecosystem. Together with SNOC, we will pursue high-impact opportunities that strengthen continuity, expand market capabilities, and support the evolving needs of industry and communities. We see this collaboration as a long-term platform to deliver smarter energy solutions with measurable national value.”

The MoU reflects a shared strategic intent to advance the LPG sector, strengthen market resilience, and support the continued evolution of the UAE’s energy sector through commercially focused collaboration and long-term value creation.

Khamis Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, said, “This MoU creates a strategic pathway for SNOC and Emarat to collaborate on pragmatic, growth-oriented opportunities in the LPG sector. By aligning capabilities and market intent, we aim to support stronger energy security, smarter infrastructure utilisation, and a more agile platform for the next phase of the UAE’s LPG gas development. Through this partnership, we intend to convert shared ambition into tangible outcomes that strengthen Sharjah’s and the UAE’s energy framework over the long term.” -TradeArabia News Service

