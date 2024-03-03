Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) has launched a first of its kind project in the UAE and globally, that offers companies and brands an opportunity to secure naming rights for its service stations located in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

The ‘Project Landmark’ will enable companies to integrate their business models within these service stations, driving customer happiness and satisfaction to new heights, said the company in a statement.

It was unveiled at an official ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, representing a strategic milestone among fuel station companies in the UAE and the world by introducing a new model for strategic partnerships between Emarat and its partners.

The new project is based on Emarat’s approach to providing value-added services to customers and enhancing their experiences.

Emarat Director General Engineer Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi said: "We are proud to launch this strategic project, which positions Emarat as a pioneer in adopting an innovative customer-centric model based on scientific research and feasibility studies."

"This project underscores our commitment to serving the UAE and elevating the presence of its business community," he noted.

"Project Landmark will go beyond providing sponsorship opportunities to Emarat’s partners towards solidifying its presence as a comprehensive platform contributing to enhancing business models and elevating services provided to customers, said Al Shamsi.

"As such, Emarat stations will become a new landmark that enriches customers' experience and takes it to new heights," he stated.

According to him, Project Landmark will empower partners to elevate their presence through long-term investment opportunities, delivering services and leveraging spaces and assets that offer them with exclusive opportunities to reach service stations’ users in an unprecedented approach.

This is in addition to leveraging the strategic locations of the service stations and its facilities to provide services to their customers according to the highest standards, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).