Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad; met with the Executive Director of Renergy Group Partners, Robert Falk; the partner in implementing the first station for converting waste into electric energy in Abu Rawash, Giza Governorate, to discuss joint cooperation during the coming period in implementing the project and the possibility of partnership in repeating the experiment in other sites.

The minister praised the company’s role as the first partner from the private sector in starting projects to convert waste into electric energy in Egypt, and the extent of seriousness, commitment and hard work during the last period.

She noted that the project is the first of its kind in the investment in waste management that Egypt seeks to localise in the future, because of its environmental and social benefits.

The minister affirmed that the signing of a contract for the implementation of a project for financing, designing, constructing, exploiting, maintaining and transferring ownership of the municipal solid waste into an electric energy plant in Abu Rawash in Giza Governorate, is the culmination of a long journey of preparing a supportive climate for the start of projects to convert waste into electric energy in Egypt.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the possibility of completing cooperation in replicating the project in other governorates, where the minister indicated that a meeting would be held during the coming period with investors interested in investing in projects to convert waste into electric energy, to draw a road map for the next stage to implement more similar projects in other governorates, and allowing the private sector to participate in partnership with the same level of transparency and competitiveness.

Falk praised the efforts of the Minister of Environment in preparing the project, bringing the points of view closer and coordinating between the various partners, especially since it is the first project of its kind.

He also expressed his aspiration to complete cooperation during the coming period to repeat the experience in other locations in the governorates of Egypt, and to benefit from the experience gained by the company in preparing a complete vision for the project in all its details, and the technology required for it.

