Egypt-based El Nasr Mining Company and Al Safy Group have signed a partnership agreement with the Indian fertilizers and raw materials producer Wilson to establish a firm specialized in setting up and operating a raw phosphate production factory in Egypt, as per a statement.

The factory aims to boost the concentration of raw phosphate to be included in new industries.

This project will also promote the fertilizers industry as well as the imports, exports, storage, and scientific research in the field of phosphate enhancement.

